Tevis Hillis anchors the weekend morning news and is a reporter for News 9 at 9am on weekdays. Tevis is an Oklahoma native. She grew up in Lawton with her family, where she loved her small town. Growing up, she always admired strong women with a voice of change, and this is how Tevis found her way into pageants, where she was Miss Lawton’s Outstanding Teen 2015 and Miss Lawton 2019.

As Tevis went to college, she found herself diving deep into all of the aspects of Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication. She began her journey first as a reporter and then anchor for OU Nightly. Later she was the host of Sooner Sports Pad, the only nationally televised show on a college campus.

Tevis worked on her reporting skill and one of her stories, ‘Pain in the Neck,’ won the Television Feature News Story for the Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association. Then she won a Regional Mark of Excellence award in the Society of Professional Journalist.

Throughout her time in college, she interned for her local tv station in Lawton, KSWO. This later led to an on-air fellowship on the weekends. Tevis also made her way to Salt Lake City, Utah, to intern for KSL. While there she flew helicopters, worked with award-winning journalists and saw the world outside Oklahoma.

The most important internship for Tevis was with News 9. Graduating from college, Tevis never expected to start at her dream station, but dreams come true when you least expect them.

Tevis is excited to be a part of the team! If you have a story idea, please let her know.

