Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 10:40 pm
Caleb Califano
News 9
Caleb Califano started his career in Odessa, Texas where he extensively covered the oil capital of America.
Wellness Wednesday: Weight Loss Tips
News 9
On this week's Wellness Wednesday, News 9 This Morning learned new weight loss tips for both losing weight, and keeping it off.
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
Federal Auditors Ask State To Return Improperly Used COVID-19 Relief Money
Chinh Doan
Federal auditors are asking Oklahoma to return hundreds of thousands of dollars the state received in COVID-19 relief money.
FarmBar Reopens In Tulsa After Being Damaged By Large Fire
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa restaurant at 18th and Boston is open again after a large fire next door shut them down for months, and now the business is bouncing back.
Montana Authorities: Oklahoma Man Attacks Family, Kills Man & Child
Associated Press
Investigators say a man from Goldsby, Oklahoma, in McClain County attacked a family, killing a man and baby.
Montana Sheriff: Oklahoma Man Hits Family With Pickup In Montana, Kills 2 With Shotgun
Associated Press
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
