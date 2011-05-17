×
OK Bureau of Narcotics Faces Major Budget Cuts
Tuesday, May 17th 2011, 5:24 pm
By: News 9
OK Bureau of Narcotics Faces Major Budget Cuts
OK Bureau of Narcotics Faces Major Budget Cuts
News 9
Agency heads are starting to feel the pinch, just a week after the budget announcement at the Capitol. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs is suffering one of the largest cuts.
Agency heads are starting to feel the pinch, just a week after the budget announcement at the Capitol. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs is suffering one of the largest cuts.
Combat Veterans Learn To Cope With Survivor's Guilt Over The Holidays
Ashlyn Brothers
Combat veterans and their loved ones are reminding people the holidays can be a time that triggers painful emotions for some families but a military family in Oologah wants to share their message of hope.
Oasis Fresh Market Hosts Christmas Grocery Giveaway
McKenzie Gladney
Hundreds of Tulsans now have food and groceries after a grocery giveaway this morning. The event was at the Oasis Fresh Market and the goal was to spread love during the Holiday season.
Balanced Attack Leads No. 14 Houston Past Oklahoma St. 72-61
Associated Press
Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader.
Wreaths Across America Lays Wreaths On Veterans' Graves In Broken Arrow
Chinh Doan
Volunteers laid wreaths on hundreds of veterans' graves in Broken Arrow on Saturday. Wreaths Across America also held a ceremony at Floral Haven Cemetery, which is near Albany and South 129th East Avenue.
