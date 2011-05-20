×
Need to Know: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19
55°
Feels like 48°
Would You Go With A Stranger?
Friday, May 20th 2011, 9:56 am
By: News 9
Would You Go With A Stranger?
Would You Go With A Stranger?
News 9
Most women say they'd never go anywhere with a stranger, but our undercover investigation found many women were susceptible to certain lures.
Omicron: What Are The Symptoms Oklahomans Should Be Looking For?
Erica Rankin
COVID-19 cases across the United States have continued on an upward trend. Cases have surpassed what Oklahomans saw during the surge at the end of August.
A Look At OU's COVID-19 Protocols Ahead Of Alamo Bowl
News 9
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, college football bowl games are starting to be canceled.
Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Head At NE OKC Home
Hunter McKee
Oklahoma City police are on the lookout for a suspect after a woman is shot in the head at a home near NE 16th and Lottie.
New Year’s Salsa
News 9
Sassy Mama shows us how to make her New Year's salsa.
Teacher Of The Day: Margaret Wolbert
News 9
Today's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Margaret Wolbert. She is a third grade teacher at Tinker Elementary School.
Dinosaur Statue Stolen From Route 66 Souvenir Store
News On 6
A dinosaur statue was stolen from a souvenir store along Route 66 in Tulsa Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Decopolis near Route 66 and Peoria shows a man taking apart the statue using tools and then leaving with it.
Unclaimed Veteran Laid To Rest With Honors At Fort Gibson National Cemetery
Sawyer Buccy
A local veteran died without family members to put him to rest so the men and women of Fort Gibson National Cemetery stepped up to honor him.
A Look At OU's COVID-19 Protocols Ahead Of Alamo Bowl
News 9
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, college football bowl games are starting to be canceled.
Money Monday: Transferring Assets Between Companies, Amending Returns, & More
David Prock
From questions about taxes credit cards to investing in the stock market it can be tricky to navigate our finances. That's why we have financial expert Paul Hood with us every Monday to break down ways we can be smarter with our money.
Fauci: US Should Consider Vaccine Mandate For US Air Travel
Associated Press
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
CDC Recommends Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine For All
Associated Press
U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
