Teacher Speaks About OKCPS' Consolidation Plan's Impact

<p>It has been a little more than one month into Oklahoma City Public Schools consolidation plan.&nbsp;Buses are re-routed this year and thousands of students and teachers moved to new schools, including the district's teacher of the year, Doctor Christina Kirk.</p>

Tuesday, September 24th 2019, 9:10 am

By: News 9


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 24th, 2019

March 22nd, 2024

March 14th, 2024

February 9th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024

May 13th, 2024