Teacher Speaks About OKCPS' Consolidation Plan's Impact
<p>It has been a little more than one month into Oklahoma City Public Schools consolidation plan. Buses are re-routed this year and thousands of students and teachers moved to new schools, including the district's teacher of the year, Doctor Christina Kirk.</p>
Tuesday, September 24th 2019, 9:10 am
By: News 9
Get The Daily Update!
Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!