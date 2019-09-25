LISTEN: President Trump On Partial Transcript Of Ukraine Call

<p>&nbsp;&quot;The way you had that built up, that call, it was gonna be the call from hell.&nbsp; It turned out to be a nothing call.&quot; President Trump spoke after the release of a partial transcript of his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.&nbsp;</p>

Wednesday, September 25th 2019, 12:23 pm

By: News 9


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 25th, 2019

March 22nd, 2024

March 14th, 2024

February 9th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024