LISTEN: President Trump On Partial Transcript Of Ukraine Call
<p> "The way you had that built up, that call, it was gonna be the call from hell. It turned out to be a nothing call." President Trump spoke after the release of a partial transcript of his conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. </p>
Wednesday, September 25th 2019, 12:23 pm
By: News 9
