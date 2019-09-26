×
Watch Our Special: Oklahoma Innovators
×
HS Football: Get The Latest High School Football Scores
×
Breaking News: Manhunt Ends, OHP Confirms Public Not At Risk After Suspect Shot Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
52°
Feels like 44°
News
Weather
Sports
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
OCPD Investigating Deadly Home Invasion In NE OKC
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, September 26th 2019, 7:37 am
By: News 9
OCPD Investigating Deadly Home Invasion In NE OKC
More Like This
OCPD Investigating Deadly Home Invasion In NE OKC
News 9
Police are investigating a deadly home invasion that took place late Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
OCPD Investigating Deadly Home Invasion In NE OKC
News 9
Police are investigating a deadly home invasion that took place late Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
Southbound Lanes Of Council Closed After Crash
News 9
The southbound lanes of Council are closed at 34th Street after a crash this morning.
Southbound Lanes Of Council Closed After Crash
News 9
The southbound lanes of Council are closed at 34th Street after a crash this morning.
View More Stories
More Like This
OCPD Investigating Deadly Home Invasion In NE OKC
News 9
Police are investigating a deadly home invasion that took place late Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
Southbound Lanes Of Council Closed After Crash
News 9
The southbound lanes of Council are closed at 34th Street after a crash this morning.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 29)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 29, 2021 10 p.m. newscast now.
AOTS part 4 test
News 9
Test test test
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Manhunt Ends, OHP Confirms Public Not At Risk After Suspect Shot Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy
Nate Kotisso
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth confirmed one of his deputies was shot Friday morning.
Manhunt Ends, OHP Confirms Public Not At Risk After Suspect Shot Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy
Nate Kotisso
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth confirmed one of his deputies was shot Friday morning.
Owasso Man Arrested After Police Chase Ends Near Collinsville
David Prock
A man is in custody after Owasso Police say he led officers on a chase through town Friday night.
Owasso Man Arrested After Police Chase Ends Near Collinsville
David Prock
A man is in custody after Owasso Police say he led officers on a chase through town Friday night.
OCDC Investigating Detainee Suicide
News 9
The State Medical Examiner is investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OCDC Investigating Detainee Suicide
News 9
The State Medical Examiner is investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OSBI Has Confirmed That Braedon Chesser Found Dead Near Home In Pink, Wife Also Dead
News 9
Police have recovered the body of Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly shot a Pottawatomie County deputy seven times on Friday.
OSBI Has Confirmed That Braedon Chesser Found Dead Near Home In Pink, Wife Also Dead
News 9
Police have recovered the body of Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly shot a Pottawatomie County deputy seven times on Friday.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Manhunt Ends, OHP Confirms Public Not At Risk After Suspect Shot Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy
Nate Kotisso
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth confirmed one of his deputies was shot Friday morning.
Owasso Man Arrested After Police Chase Ends Near Collinsville
David Prock
A man is in custody after Owasso Police say he led officers on a chase through town Friday night.
OCDC Investigating Detainee Suicide
News 9
The State Medical Examiner is investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OSBI Has Confirmed That Braedon Chesser Found Dead Near Home In Pink, Wife Also Dead
News 9
Police have recovered the body of Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly shot a Pottawatomie County deputy seven times on Friday.
Southwest Power Poll COO Testifies Before Congress
Alex Cameron
A hearing in Congress this week on energy infrastructure provided an opportunity to focus on the electric grid, and specifically on how to avoid the loss of power that Oklahoma and other states experienced during the big February deep freeze.
DOC Director Speaks Out After Execution Of John Grant
Dana Hertneky
The Director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says yesterday's execution may have been unpleasant to watch but not inhumane. He was answering reporter’s questions Friday afternoon after the attorney representing the inmate called this another botched execution.
View More Stories