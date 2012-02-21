Driver Arrested In Norman Crash That Killed Oklahoma County Employee

Norman Police have arrested a man accused of causing a deadly accident that killed the Community Relations Director for Oklahoma County District 2.<br />

By: News 9

Safari McDoulett, the Community Relations director for Oklahoma County District 2, died Monday night in a car accident on Highway 9 near 120th Avenue in Norman.

The two-car collision happened at 6:29 p.m. and shut down traffic on Highway 9 for about five hours. McDoulett, 36, was driving a Toyota Sequoyah. Norman Police say 53-year-old Mark Allen Peters of Noble slammed his Dodge Ram pickup into the Toyota.

McDoulett, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her car and killed. Peters was arrested on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Police are still investigating the crash.



2/20/2012 Related Story: Fatal Collision Shuts Down Highway In Norman

McDoulett began working with Oklahoma County in 2010. District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan said she was a great champion, leader, friend and "super star."

"She served as the face of my office, and for many, a critical link to county government. My staff and I want to wish our deepest condolences and prayers to her fiancé, family and friends. She will be missed as a critical member of my team, but also as my friend," Maughan said in a news release.

McDoulett's family is still making funeral arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the McDoulett Family care of Commissioner Maughan at:

320 Robert S. Kerr

Room 101

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

McDoulett's mother, sister, brothers and fiancé have asked that instead of flowers, people send donations to McDoulett's favorite organization, Students for SHINE. It's an initiative to encourage young people to make positive actions in their own community. Those donations can be addressed to:

Safari McDoulett Scholarship Fund

c/o MECU

101 N. Walker

Oklahoma City, OK 73102