OSU Tennis Drops Contest Against Liberty

The Cowboys men's tennis team fell 4-3 to Liberty.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State men's tennis team came up short against Liberty on Tuesday afternoon, falling 4-3 at the Case Tennis Center in Tulsa.

OSU missed senior Vlad Bondarenko who was out with an injury.

Liberty (5-3) opened the contest winning two of three doubles matches to secure the doubles point.

Oklahoma State (3-3) picked up its only win from the doubles match between Rifat Biktyakov and Adolfo Aires in the No. 3 spot, as they beat Wayne Harrell and Matt Slamecka, 8-6.

The Cowboys were able to take the lead in the dual with three straight wins to begin singles play. Senior Eric West improved to 5-0 on the season, competing in Bondarenko's spot at No. 1 singles. He defeated Siim Tuus, 6-3, 6-4.

Biktyakov, ranked No. 112, defeated Shea Thomas, 6-1, 6-3, while No. 115 Chris Haworth beat Giancarlo Lemmi, 7-6, 6-2. Liberty was able to respond, taking the final three singles matches to win the dual.

The Cowboys return to action this weekend at the HEB Invitational in Corpus Christi, Texas. Matches begin Friday with actual court times TBA.