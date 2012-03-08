Edmond Police Learn More About Deadly Rollover Accident

Police are learning more about the deadly car accident that claimed the lives of two men and sent a third to the hospital in critical condition in Edmond last week.

Thursday, March 8th 2012, 5:42 pm

By: News 9


Twenty-one-year-old William Brooks and 19-year-old Brendon Hill were killed when Brooks' 1991 Honda went off the road near 15th and Post Road.

Edmond Police say the Honda was traveling at 92 miles an hour when Brooks' lost control of the car, flipping twice. Neither men were wearing seatbelts.

The third passenger, 19-year-old Austin McClung, survived the crash. He was in the backseat and was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

