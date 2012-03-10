ODOT Plans To Widen Dangerous Highway 9 In Norman

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said they plan to widen a dangerous stretch of highway between Norman and Tecumseh.

By: News 9

The agency has already expanded Highway 9 to four lanes from Interstate 35 to just east of 24th street Southeast.

Work is scheduled to begin from 24th Street to 36th Street next year, with plans to go all the way to Highway 177 in the future.

ODOT officials said the expansion is due to the amount of traffic and number of accidents.

Norman police said in the past two years, three people have died on Highway 9, and there have been dozens of accidents.