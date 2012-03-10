New Movie 'Tornado Alley' Premieres At OKC Science Museum

Oklahomans are too familiar with dangerous tornadoes. A new movie, Tornado Alley, is making its debut at the Science Museum Oklahoma. It offers an even closer look at the people who track, report and study twisters.

By: News 9

The film documents storm chasers and cameramen trying to get footage of the birth of tornadoes. It's playing at the IMAX Dome Theater.

Click here yo learn more about "Tornado Alley."



"It's very rewarding to see young people come see the movie, enjoy the movie and have interest in science and ask questions about it," Research Meteorologist Don Burgess said.

The event also features storm intercept vehicles, radar trucks, and other exhibits to show the data researchers' collect.