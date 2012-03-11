Tuttle Residents Worried Dogs Are Being Poisoned

By: News 9

Residents in a Tuttle neighborhood are afraid someone has been poisoning their dogs.

Brad Brooks, a senior at the University of Oklahoma, found his pet German Sheppard ‘Colt' dead on Thursday.

"He was my best friend, he was going to go away with me to California to grad school," said Brooks. "I walked outside and turned the corner and he was stiff as a board eyes wide open and completely unresponsive."

Brooks also says that the family puppy and another dog were lying nearby next to a suspicious looking piece of meat.

"It was chewing on something. I went over there and it was chicken fried steak meat that was cooked that the dog was chewing on," said Brooks.

Brooks believes the meat was tainted with poison and given to his dogs and others in the neighborhood.

"I tried to grab it from her…it ran away and I haven't seen that dog since. It makes me think that dog probably passed as well."

Now "Beware" posters are up in the Southern Hills community telling neighbors to be on the lookout.

"As I go through the grieving process I'm getting mad and want to raise awareness in the community about what happened."

Two other neighbors told News 9 that they are not surprised, because they believe their dogs had also been poisoned recently. Brooks says he is thinking about filing a police report.