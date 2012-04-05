Traffic Stop In OKC Leads To Arrests Of Suspects In Nationwide Crime Ring

The Secret Service in Oklahoma City arrested four people accused of participating in a cross-country theft ring known as the "Felony Lane Gang."

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Economic Crimes Task Force says the criminal organization committed thefts and broke into cars; stealing purses, checks and cell phones. The gang was working in several states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Florida, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

Police in Wisconsin identified one suspect, Dwuan Crooms, 20, through a fingerprint on a stolen check. They tracked him to Oklahoma City and notified the Secret Service.

Agents located Crooms through his Facebook page. He was staying at the Howard Johnson Hotel at Interstate 40 and Meridian. When Crooms left the hotel in a rented van, agents and Oklahoma City police officers followed him and pulled him over near S.W. 3rd and MacArthur.

There were five people, including Crooms, in the vehicle. The officer detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the van. When police searched the vehicle, they found a green, leafy substance and burnt cigarettes.

Officers also found more than $6,500 in cash and a paper napkin with signatures matching some of the theft victims.

Police arrested Crooms. They also took three other people into custody: Kamesha Nicole Brown,24, Jonathan Jamal Walker, 21, and Sophie Doris Williams, 25.