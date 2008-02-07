Oklahoma ranks high in childhood immunizations

More children in Oklahoma are getting their immunizations according to the National Immunization Survey.

By: News 9

Oklahoma jumped from 44th to 25th for rates of child immunizations and today, Oklahoma First Lady Kim Henry honored the people who pushed for child immunizations.

The team of businesses and hospital say the shots will improve the health of all Oklahomans because they prevent many devastating diseases.

