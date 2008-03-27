StormTracker Patty Brown

<p>Patty Brown began storm chasing for NEWS 9 in 2000, following the lead of her chase partner and husband Hank Brown. </p>

Growing up in Oklahoma City, Patty was actually afraid of the weather and would hide when it was just thunder and lightning. Her very first storm chase was a night time tornado, so imagine her anxiety when Hank told her to "look through the lightning" for the tornado that was just to the south of them. After the adrenaline wore off she must have been hooked because she has been chasing storms ever since, continuing to learn more amazing things about the weather every day.

Patty and Hank have four children and live in the Moore area. They are very involved with the youth at their church and many extracurricular activities with their children. Having a love for children, Patty volunteers as a site coordinator for a tutoring and mentoring program with the Oklahoma City Public Schools and inner city churches called Whiz Kids.

