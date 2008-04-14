StormTracker Hank Brown

Hank Brown attributes his passion for severe weather to his father who exposed him to it at an early age.

By: News 9

Hank Brown attributes his passion for severe weather to his father who exposed him to it at an early age. One of Hank's first memories is standing on the porch watching a tornado with his dad while the rest of the family was in the basement calling them crazy.

Hank's love of photography and severe weather brought him to NEWS 9 as a StormTracker in 1998. Since then he has traveled thousands of miles chasing tornadoes for Gary England and the NEWS 9 weather team.

Hank has witnessed countless tornadoes including the May 3, 1999 tornado in his own neighborhood in Moore.

Hank considers it an honor and privilege to warn fellow Oklahomans of impending severe weather danger. Hank says, "People make decisions that affect their family's safety based on the reports we give. I take that responsibility very serious."

Hank's chase partner is his wife Patty. Together they have four children and are involved with the youth at Eagle Heights Church in Oklahoma City. Hank is also a member of the church's mission leadership team and oversees local missions including working with the Whiz Kids program at an inner city Oklahoma City Public School.

Follow Hank on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/HankBrownNews9