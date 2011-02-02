Oklahoma City Businesses Open Despite Officials Urging Citizens To Stay Home

Oklahoma City officials are still asking residents to stay home and not venture out on neighborhood or city streets. The only problem, some local businesses are opening back up and asking employees to come to work.

By: News 9

Jennifer Pierce, News 9

Normally, South Meridian is a very busy place due to the hotels and many restaurants, but the area is a ghost town despite a few cars moving up and down the street. News 9 did find a couple doors that were open.

The manager of Sheplers said he drove two hours from Harrah to open the store. He saID the corporate office wanted it open, even if there is little foot traffic.

It's the same situation at the Whataburger on South Meridian, although, both businesses are operating on minimal staff.

Other businesses throughout the metro are open including a group of local restaurants, but employees are working on a volunteer basis. The Deep Fork Group opened their seven restaurants open Tuesday and Wednesday to give people who had to be out a place to eat, though they are not encouraging people to get out on the roads.

Workers at the various restaurants said they wanted to be able to serve the media, city workers and others out helping the community during the blizzard.

Deep Fork Grill and The Wedge Pizzeria are offering delivery to limited locations to help those needing meals at their offices or homes. Chica's, The Mantel Wine Bar & Bistro, The Drunken Fry and Blue Note Lounge are all open for regular business hours too.