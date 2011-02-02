Oklahoma Blood Institute Declares Statewide Blood Emergency

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI)&nbsp;is in desperate need of donations following the severe winter storm.

Wednesday, February 2nd 2011, 3:38 pm

By: News 9


News9.com

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is in desperate need of donations following the severe winter storm.

An OBI spokesperson said the institute is down to a less than one-day supply of blood.  Donations dropped severely because people couldn't travel in the snowstorm.  many school and business blood drives have also been canceled.

"The need for donation is constant, since blood has a limited time for use," said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO.  "The last few days we've had very few donors across the state. With a typical supply of three to five days, it only takes a storm like this to put us into an emergency status."

Armitage is urging everyone to make blood donation a priority as soon as weather permits safe travel.

"Presently, there are adequate supplies of blood to meet the needs of patients now at the hospitals we serve, but our projections for need and expected donors within the next few days cause great concern."

The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood needed by patients in 150 hospitals across the state.

Blood drives are planned Sunday at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln
  • Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd
  • Ardmore ,1420 Veterans Blvd.
  • Enid, 301 E. Cherokee
  • Lawton, 211 S.W. A Ave.
  • Ponca City, 518 N. 14th St.
  • Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.

Emergency Blood Drives are also scheduled in the area:

•Sunday – First Baptist Church of Moore, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•Sunday – Quail Springs Church of Christ, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

•Sunday – Harrah Free Will Baptist Church, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a local blood drive and check donor center hours.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 2nd, 2011

November 30th, 2023

October 12th, 2023

October 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023