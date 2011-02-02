Oklahoma Blood Institute Declares Statewide Blood Emergency

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is in desperate need of donations following the severe winter storm.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is in desperate need of donations following the severe winter storm.

An OBI spokesperson said the institute is down to a less than one-day supply of blood. Donations dropped severely because people couldn't travel in the snowstorm. many school and business blood drives have also been canceled.

"The need for donation is constant, since blood has a limited time for use," said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO. "The last few days we've had very few donors across the state. With a typical supply of three to five days, it only takes a storm like this to put us into an emergency status."

Armitage is urging everyone to make blood donation a priority as soon as weather permits safe travel.

"Presently, there are adequate supplies of blood to meet the needs of patients now at the hospitals we serve, but our projections for need and expected donors within the next few days cause great concern."

The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood needed by patients in 150 hospitals across the state.

Blood drives are planned Sunday at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln

Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd

Ardmore ,1420 Veterans Blvd.

Enid, 301 E. Cherokee

Lawton, 211 S.W. A Ave.

Ponca City, 518 N. 14th St.

Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.

Emergency Blood Drives are also scheduled in the area:

•Sunday – First Baptist Church of Moore, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•Sunday – Quail Springs Church of Christ, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

•Sunday – Harrah Free Will Baptist Church, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

