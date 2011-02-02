Oklahoma City Services Returning After Severe Snowstorm

Wednesday, February 2nd 2011, 4:06 pm
News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City officials said some important city services will resume following Tuesday's winter storm.
A spokesperson announced all city offices will reopen Thursday, but people are encouraged to pay water bills and traffic tickets online so they don't have to travel downtown.
Pay Oklahoma City water bills and traffic tickets
The city will also resume trash collection services Thursday. Customers whose weekly trash and recycling collection day is Thursday should set their carts and bins on the curb by 6 a.m.
The city said it will try to collect all trash, but may not be able to reach every route until next Wednesday.
The make-up trash collection day is Saturday, Feb. 5, for those whose service was canceled because of the storm.
February 2nd, 2011
