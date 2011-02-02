Car Slides Into Power Pole, Emergency Crews Say Roads Still Very Slick


Wednesday, February 2nd 2011, 5:02 pm

By: News 9


Dana Hertneky, News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City emergency crews say they are much busier Wednesday as many more people are on the streets, many which are still unsafe.

Fire crews responded to an SUV that hit a power pole Wednesday afternoon, knocking down a power line. Witnesses say the three teenagers walked away from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters on the scene say this a good example of why drivers should stay off the roads. They say they have been busy Wednesday responding to these types of calls.
