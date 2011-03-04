Silver Alert Issued For 88-year-old Oklahoma City Man

A silver alert has been issued from The Village Police Department for an 88-year-old Oklahoma City man.

Thursday, March 3rd 2011, 10:24 pm

Frank Witten was last seen at 2148 W. Britton Road at 4:00 p.m. wearing a tan pullover long-sleeved sweater and khaki pants.

The 88-year-old had a disability and police are concerned for his safety.

He drives a white 2003 Chevy with the Oklahoma license plate 910AEY.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police.
