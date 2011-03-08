Cleveland County Authorities Cracking Down On Bogus Check Offenders

Monday, March 7th 2011, 9:08 pm

By: News 9

Gan Matthews, News 9

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- The Cleveland County District Attorney always has a bogus check program, but right now something new has been added.

Offenders can always come to the D.A.'s office to make restitution on bogus checks, but for the last two weeks, the D.A. has been conducting a warrant sweep to arrest the worst offenders.

"They have somewhere between 150 and 200 warrants that they're actively working. People are given the opportunity to come in and pay. If they're not willing to come in and pay, we have arrested a little over a dozen people on those warrants," said Assistant District Attorney David Brockman.

The bogus checks range in amount from $50 to $30,000.

Bogus check writers can come by the D.A.'s office to pay back their bad checks during normal business hours. Payment must be by money order--no cash, and no checks.