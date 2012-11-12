Monday, November 12th 2012, 5:25 pm
Pumpkin Butter
Ingredients:
8 cups pumpkin puree
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup maple syrup
3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 cup chunky applesauce
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and cook the mixture either in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours.
Put the pumpkin butter in clean jars and process in boiling water for 20 minutes.
November 12th, 2012
November 30th, 2023
October 12th, 2023
October 10th, 2023
January 27th, 2024
January 27th, 2024
January 27th, 2024
January 27th, 2024