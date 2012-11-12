Pumpkin Butter

Fat and Sassy Mama shows us how to make Pumpkin Butter. No churning necessary!

Monday, November 12th 2012, 5:25 pm

By: News 9


Pumpkin Butter

Ingredients:

8 cups pumpkin puree

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup maple syrup

3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup chunky applesauce

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and cook the mixture either in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours.

Put the pumpkin butter in clean jars and process in boiling water for 20 minutes.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 12th, 2012

November 30th, 2023

October 12th, 2023

October 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 27th, 2024

January 27th, 2024

January 27th, 2024

January 27th, 2024