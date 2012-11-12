Fat and Sassy Mama shows us how to make Pumpkin Butter. No churning necessary!

By: News 9

Pumpkin Butter

Ingredients:

8 cups pumpkin puree

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup maple syrup

3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup chunky applesauce

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and cook the mixture either in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours.

Put the pumpkin butter in clean jars and process in boiling water for 20 minutes.