Crews Rescue Worker Trapped At Moore Water Treatment Plant

Tuesday, November 13th 2012, 3:56 pm
Midwest City EMS and Moore Fire Department responded to a call of a man trapped under heavy work equipment.
It happened near Indian Hills Road and S. I-35 near the Moore Water Treatment Plant where the worker was trapped under a backhoe.
EagleMed responded to the scene and transported the victim to OU Medical Center in Norman.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
