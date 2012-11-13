Crews Rescue Worker Trapped At Moore Water Treatment Plant

It happened near Indian Hills Road and S. I-35 near the Moore Water Treatment Plant where the worker is reportedly trapped under a backhoe.

By: News 9

Midwest City EMS and Moore Fire Department responded to a call of a man trapped under heavy work equipment.

EagleMed responded to the scene and transported the victim to OU Medical Center in Norman.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.