Barons Lose To Toronto In Overtime

Oklahoma City fought back from a 4-0 deficit on Tuesday to force overtime but Toronto came out on top in a thriller against the Barons.

By: News 9

The Toronto Marlies scored four first-period goals and came away with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Barons on Tuesday afternoon at the Cox Convention Center.

Oklahoma City trailed by three goals with four minutes remaining in regulation and battled back to tie the game with under a minute left in the third period.

Toronto opened the scoring 36 seconds into the contest when Will Acton redirected a Paul Ranger shot to give the Marlies a 1-0 lead in the first of Toronto's four goals in the opening period.

The Barons broke through in the second period but the Marlies still held the lead at the intermission.

Taylor Hall broke the shutout at 16:19 of the period, while the Barons were on the powerplay. Hall put home a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to cut the Toronto lead to 4-1.

The Barons came through on the powerplay again early in the third as Mark Arcobello scored with one second remaining on the powerplay to cut the Marlies advantage to 4-2. Acrobello's rebound goal at 4:53 came after a shot from Martin Marincin.

Mike Zigomanis scored a goal for Toronto just moments later to extend the Toronto lead back to three goals at 5-2.

The Barons had a 5-on-3 late in the game and after the two-man advantage expired, a potential goal was ruled no-goal on the ice. The call was overturned and Nugent-Hopkins earned his fourth goal of the year at 16:44.

Eberle cut it to a one-goal game with a late powerplay goal at 17:57. The Barons pulled goalie Yann Danis and took advantage of the extra attacker to cut the Marlies lead to 5-4.

Nugent-Hopkins banged home a loose puck in the crease with 21.9 seconds left in the game to complete the comeback from the 4-0 deficit.

The Marlies got a power play with 2:30 left in the extra period and Danis came up big for the Barons, making several saves. Just after the penalty expired, Jake Gardiner riffled a one-timer past Danis to give the Marlies the 6-5 victory.

The Barons play the Milwaukee Admirals in a pair of games in OKC this weekend at the Cox Convention Center. The games on Friday and Saturday are set for 7 p.m.