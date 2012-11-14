MACU Women Beat SCU 78-59

The Mid-America Christian University Lady Evangels notched a wire-to-wire victory over the Southwestern Christian University Lady Eagles Tuesday night inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

By: News 9

The Mid-America Christian University Lady Evangels notched a wire-to-wire victory over the Southwestern Christian University Lady Eagles Tuesday night inside the Gaulke Activity Center. This is the last scheduled meeting between the two schools before SCU joins MACU in the Sooner Athletic Conference next season.

The Lady Evangels started the game with consecutive threes by Parris Price and a trey from Sarah Martin for a quick 9-0 lead.

SCU closed the margin to three at 19-16 on two straight buckets from Jordan Gooch. But threes from April Williams and Emilie Schirmer quickly stretched the lead back to nine at the 6:17 mark of the opening half.

The Lady Evangels (4-1) went on to a 33-24 advantage at the break.

Schirmer and Williams again connected from long distance to key an 8-0 spurt early in the second half that opened a 47-31 cushion with 13:07 remaining.

MACU continued to pull away as Erica Jones scored seven points to spark a 12-3 push that pushed the lead to 20 at 60-40 with 9:12 left.

The biggest lead of the game came on consecutive baskets from Martin that made it 68-44 at the 6:02 mark.

Price led four Lady Evangels in double-figures with 14 points along with three steals. Jones added 13 and Kourtni Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds. Martin scored 10, while Schirmer had eight points to go along with a game-high eight boards. Sabrina McKinney dished out a game-best eight assists.

Kim Hayes led the Lady Eagles (1-3) with 14 points and Gooch scored 13 and tied for team-high honors with six rebounds.

The Lady Evangels out-rebounded SCU 41-38 overall and by the same margin on the offensive glass of 19-16.

MACU will remain at home and host Peru State (Neb.) on Saturday evening (Nov. 17) at 6 p.m.