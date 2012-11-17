Oklahoma Volunteer Returns After Helping Hurricane Sandy Victims In New Jersey

The American Red Cross Central and Western Oklahoma Region brought its Disaster Assessment Manager home on Friday after 17 days in New Jersey.

By: News 9

The recovery from Hurricane Sandy is far from over, but volunteers across the country who have been on the east coast for weeks are starting to return home, and new volunteers are replacing them.

"The initial headquarters, the power was out. So we had to work out of an impromptu headquarters which was rather difficult. We had one in four cell towers completely out. And that was pretty much nonexistent," Disaster Assessment Manager Steven Klapp said.

In all, 22 volunteers from our chapter of the Red Cross deployed to the east coast.