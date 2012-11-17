Teen Found Dead On Seminole County Road, One Arrested

A man was arrested for first-degree murder after a body was discovered on a highway, in between Wewoka and Seminole, Friday night.

By: News 9

The body of 19-year-old Troy Brown was found on the side of East West 118 Rd. late Friday.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Department requested the assistance of the OSBI for the investigation. That night agents arrested 20-year-old Jace Conger at a residence located at 104 north "D" Street in New Lima.

Conger was booked at the Seminole County Jail.

The medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.