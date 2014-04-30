Crescent Man Who Claimed Mercy Killing Wife Found Guilty

Wednesday, April 30th 2014, 5:36 pm

By: News 9

A Crescent man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who he claimed was a mercy killing in June 2013.

Monica Schemm, 49, was found dead in her home on June 13, 2013 with a plastic bag over head.

6/14/2013 Related Story: Man Who Claims Mercy Killing Terminally Ill Wife Appears In Court

Monica's husband, Mark Schemm, first told police two men tried to rob them, but later confessed to making up the home invasion story and instead told police he killed his wife because she was terminally ill and asked him to do so.

A jury found Schemm guilty earlier this week and set his punishment at life in prison. A formal sentencing date has been set for June 20, 2014.

6/13/2013 Related Story: Logan County Man Fabricates Story, Confesses To Killing Wife