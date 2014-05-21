Construction On I-35 Near Norman Could Affect Your Commute

Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between Main Street and the Canadian River Bridge. This is just south of State Highway 9.

By: News 9

Some road work is causing serious delays on Interstate 35 near Norman, and this could affect your commute.

Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between Main Street and the Canadian River Bridge. This is just south of State Highway 9.

Construction just wrapped up. But it will resume at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Several News 9 viewers called and e-mailed us, saying they were stuck in traffic anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. One viewer says there aren't warning signs, and once you are stuck, there is no way out.

ODOT says there is a possibility of short term closures in the area until the project is finished Thursday morning.

Drivers are urged to locate a different route. You can exit I-35 onto State Highway 9 and take S.W. 24th Avenue, then get back on I-35 after you have passed Main Street.