Earlsboro Police Standoff Ends With Arrest Of One Suspect

A police standoff in Earlsboro, Oklahoma, ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

By: News 9

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, at about 12:30 p.m., authorities responded to a domestic situation at a home on Chambers Road, just south of Highway 9 in Earlsboro.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside the home when authorities arrived. His wife said no one else was in the house, but there were weapons inside.

Sheriff Booth said the suspect fired one shot from the house. He said they have talked to the man on the phone, but he kept on hanging up.

The suspect reportedly told the officers that he's hurt and needed help, but he wouldn't let the officers in.



A SWAT team was called to the scene as well. At about 1:20 p.m., authorities entered the home and took the man into custody. He is being checked out by paramedics.

No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities have not identified the suspect at this time.

