Omaha Spoils RedHawks Homecoming

Wednesday, May 28th 2014, 1:03 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City RedHawks scored first, but the Omaha Storm Chasers scored nine unanswered runs in a 9-1 win Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The RedHawks (29-24) returned home from a 12-game road trip to open a four-game series with the Storm Chasers (25-26) in front of a crowd of 3,455.

Tuesday also marked the return of RedHawks manager Tony DeFrancesco, who managed his first game of the season after undergoing successful cancer treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

After a 1 hour, 30 minute rain delay, RedHawks outfielder Adron Chambers led off the bottom of the second inning with a line-drive double to left field. The RedHawks went on to draw three walks in the inning, including a bases-loaded walk to Jon Singleton, which plated Chambers for a 1-0 lead.

Omaha then broke open the game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Brett Eibner reached on a fielder's choice with one out, and scored on a two-run single by Carlos Peguero. Peguero then scored on a line-drive single by Francisco Pena. A wild pitch with Christian Colon batting later brought home Pena with two outs for a 4-1 lead.

RedHawks starting pitcher Nick Tropeano (2-4) allowed a season-high seven hits and tied a season-high with four runs (two earned) allowed over 5.0 innings. He struck out six in the loss.

The Storm Chasers added five runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined.

Paulo Orlando tripled on a fly ball to center field to bring home two runs in the sixth, then Colon followed with a RBI single for a 7-1 lead in the sixth.

Peguero hit a RBI double for an 8-1 and Pena added a sacrifice fly to bring home the ninth run of the night for Omaha in the seventh inning. Peguero led Omaha with a game-high three RBI.

Omaha outhit the RedHawks, 14-6. Austin Wates and Domingo Santana led Oklahoma City with two hits each as the RedHawks suffered their largest margin of defeat of the season.

Brett Tomko (3-3) held the RedHawks to one run and three hits over 5.0 innings. He issued five walks and did not record a strikeout in the win.

The RedHawks continue their series against Omaha with a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.