Weather Update: Warm, Humid Wednesday In Oklahoma

Wednesday, May 28th 2014, 9:11 am

By: News 9

Alan Broerse, News 9 Weather



OKLAHOMA CITY -- There may be a little patchy fog Wednesday morning on your travels. Temperatures across the state Wednesday morning are in the 60s with a muggy feel to the air.

Later on Wednesday, it will be warm and humid with an afternoon high in the mid-80s. Skies stay partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower through the day and the winds will be northerly 10-20mph.

Wednesday night, it will be warm and muggy with an overnight low in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will be a little drier. But we will keep the rain chances in the forecast.