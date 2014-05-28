Weather Update: Warm, Humid Wednesday In Oklahoma

Alan Broerse, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -- There may be a little patchy fog Wednesday morning on your travels. Temperatures across the state Wednesday morning are in the 60s with a muggy feel to the air.
Later on Wednesday, it will be warm and humid with an afternoon high in the mid-80s. Skies stay partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower through the day and the winds will be northerly 10-20mph.
Wednesday night, it will be warm and muggy with an overnight low in the mid-60s.
Thursday and Friday will be a little drier. But we will keep the rain chances in the forecast.