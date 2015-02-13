Chad Woolbright, Director of Local Sales

Director of Local Sales, Chad Woolbright is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in Oklahoma media.

By: Griffin Media

Director of Local Sales, Chad Woolbright is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in Oklahoma media. Originally from Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Chad has made Oklahoma his home for more than two decades. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and has been with Griffin since 2003 working in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Chad Woolbright has a deep understanding of marketing and advertising and has helped countless businesses reach their goals through effective media plans.

If you're interested in advertising on News On 6, you can contact Chad by email or reach him on his office phone at 918-732-6025. You can also call him on his cell phone at 405-640-1502.







