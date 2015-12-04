Lawton Police Arrest One In Shooting Death Of Man At Motel

<p>Lawton police arrested one person in connection to the shooting death of a man, whose body was found in a motel Thursday night.</p>

By: News 9

Lawton police arrested one person in connection to the shooting death of a man, whose body was found in a motel Thursday night.

According to police, at about 7:30 p.m., officers were responding to a separate call in the area of 13th and Cache Road when someone approached them to report the shooting at Super 9 Motel, located at 1202 NW Cache Road, Room 111.

That person also gave police a description of the suspect, who was last seen running north from the motel. Officers later learned that the suspect had run to the area of Parkview Cache Road.

According to police, officers went to the room at the motel and found the victim, 38-year-old Donald Brewer Jr., lying in the room. Brewer had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were also looking in the area for the suspect and did find a man partially matching the description at Parkview and Oak Avenue. As soon as that man saw officers, he reportedly began to run away.

The officers caught the man, later identified as 30-year-old Roy Lee White, after a brief chase. He was taken to the police station for questioning. Officers also backtracked the way the suspect would have run and found a backpack on the ground that contained a large quantity of marijuana, a hoodie sweatshirt that closely resembled the hoodie the suspect was seen wearing. There was also a handgun found inside the backpack, but at this time police said it is unclear if it is actually the weapon used in the shooting.

White was booked into the Lawton City Jail on complaints of murder, resisting an officer and a warrant. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.