CBS News Goes Inside San Bernardino Shooters' Home

By: News 9

The two-story apartment that the San Bernardino attackers called home was opened to reporters Friday.

Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik lived in Redlands, California, about 8 miles from the state building where they carried out one of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S., leaving 14 people dead.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud said that journalists rushed in "almost like a herd of cattle" when the man believed to be the landlord unlocked the door Friday morning.

In a statement, the FBI's Los Angeles office said that investigators had concluded their search at the location and had returned it to the owner.

Federal investigators spent between eight and 10 hours inside the apartment Thursday, Begnaud reports. Some items from the home were transported to a federal facility to be analyzed.

Begnaud noted that the upstairs room that appeared to be where the couple's 6-month-old daughter slept looked like any young American child's room. Toys and blankets could be seen inside as well as a pink hooded sweatshirt with a white teddy bear on its left side.

A list of the items seized from the home was left inside the apartment. It included dozens of boxes of bullets, audio cassettes and a black-and-gold colored pen, Begnaud reports.

The kitchen looked as though people were cooking recently with lots of pots and pans in the sink.