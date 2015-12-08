4 Juveniles Arrested In Violent Del City Assault Caught On Camera

<p>Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to the violent beating of a young mother and a Good Samaritan that was caught on camera in Del City.</p>

By: News 9

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to the violent beating of a young mother and a Good Samaritan that was caught on camera in Del City.

The incident happened over the weekend on S.E. 44th near Bryant in Del City. Police said the four attacked a young mother in front of her infant child, and then assaulted a witness who intervened in an attempt to stop the assault.

A video taken of the incident was posted to Facebook Sunday morning.

12/7/2015 Related Story: Del City PD Investigate After Facebook Video Shows Beating Of Young Mother, Good Samaritan

Police said none of the suspects or victims were from Del City or the immediate area. The suspects were arrested in northwest Oklahoma City and will be jailed at the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police did not identify any of the suspects involved.