KD Passes Maravich In Scoring As Thunder Maul Grizzlies

Tuesday, December 8th 2015, 10:58 pm

By: News 9

Kevin Durant scored 32 points on 11 of 14 shooting in Oklahoma City's 125-88 dismantling of the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and passed a legend in the process.

Durant moved ahead of "Pistol" Pete Maravich for 105th place on the NBA's all time scoring list as the Thunder (13-8) moved into third place in the Western Conference. KD also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Russell Westbrook scored just 13 points but handed out an extraordinary 16 assists in just 25 minutes. OKC played perhaps its best game of the season, while Memphis just looked flat.

The Thunder shot 56 percent from the floor and a blistering 50 percent from 3-point range. OKC outrebounded the Grizzlies 46-33, outscored Memphis by 12 on the fast break and by 10 in the paint, and dished out 31 assists on 47 made baskets. It was a complete domination.

D.J. Augustin scored 13 off the OKC bench while Dion Waiters added 12. Twelve Thunder players scored, including rookie Cameron Payne, who chipped in five points one day after getting his high school jersey retired.

The Thunder returns home for a Thursday tilt against the Atlanta Hawks.