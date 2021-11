Saturday, December 12th 2015, 9:53 am

By: News 9

A metro business owner tracked down the suspect who stole a semi from his company Saturday morning.

A deputy told News 9 that a semi was stolen from Pallet Logistics of America at 1901 Skyline Dr. in Oklahoma City. The company owner tracked the truck down, followed it, and then stopped it in the area of Portland and Memorial. The police were called and the suspect was taken into custody.