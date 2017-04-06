Deputies To Conduct DUI Checkpoint On Anniversary Of Deadly Crash

<p>The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have announced they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>

Thursday, April 6th 2017, 12:29 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have announced they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Thursday.

The law enforcement agencies said the checkpoint was part of a statewide effort to curb drunk driving. #ENDDUI The effort coincides with the April 6, 2015 anniversary of the crash that killed Jason Fields, Shannon West and their 22-month-old daughter Ruby.

The checkpoint is planned to begin Thursday at 10:00 pm and will be held at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting patrols in Canadian County.

As with all DUI's authorities said there will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will be jailed. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 6th, 2017

September 8th, 2023

September 8th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 10th, 2023

September 10th, 2023

September 10th, 2023

September 10th, 2023