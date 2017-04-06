Deputies To Conduct DUI Checkpoint On Anniversary Of Deadly Crash

<p>The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have announced they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Thursday. </p>

By: News 9

The law enforcement agencies said the checkpoint was part of a statewide effort to curb drunk driving. #ENDDUI The effort coincides with the April 6, 2015 anniversary of the crash that killed Jason Fields, Shannon West and their 22-month-old daughter Ruby.

The checkpoint is planned to begin Thursday at 10:00 pm and will be held at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting patrols in Canadian County.

As with all DUI's authorities said there will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will be jailed.