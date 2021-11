Wednesday, April 12th 2017, 10:17 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying two people they say stole several items from a local Target.

According to officers, the man and woman, who were captured on surveillance video, shoplifted several items from the Target near Northwest Expressway and North Rockwell Ave. Investigators said the suspects got into a white van and drove away.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.