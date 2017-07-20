Thursday, July 20th 2017, 5:14 pm

By: News 9

Jennifer Pierce is the Crimetracker reporter for News 9. She returned to news after a brief break to stay home with her kids and worked as a public relations account manager. She is thrilled to be back at the station she calls home.

Jennifer has been in the news business since 1999. She worked at News 9 as an associate producer while attending the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. Shortly after graduation, she started as a general assignment reporter at KSWO in Lawton. She then moved up the turnpike to report for KOKI Fox 25 in Tulsa. Before she left News 9, Jennifer held the weekend morning anchor position and reported during the week.

Jennifer is a member of the Choctaw tribe and takes great pride in the success the tribe has gained in recent years. Jennifer loves the outdoors – hiking the mountains of Colorado, bike riding and enjoys the lakes of Oklahoma. Jennifer has three beautiful children and two furry kids – one dog and a cat.