Friday, August 25th 2017, 11:04 am

By: News 9

Sylvia Corkill joined the News 9 team in October of 2016. If you're an early bird you can see her reporting weekdays in the field or at the desk filling in.

She is a proud Okie who traveled up the interstate from Lawton, her hometown. You may recognize her from the evening news. She spent 10 years at the local TV station KSWO, where she worked her way up to evening anchor. While she enjoys anchoring, she's always eager to dig into a good story. During her time in Lawton, she worked closely with law enforcement focusing on crime and trial cases. She has accompanied multiple local and state agencies on drug busts and raids. From start to finish she covered a trial that spanned three years and gained national publicity after the FBI launched a 12 state manhunt.

Sylvia graduated from Cameron University where she majored in Radio/TV and minored in Public Relations. During her time she was a member of student government and hosted a campus wide television show "This Week in Student Government."

For the past five years, Sylvia has served on the board of the Lawton Crime Stoppers. During her time she actively covered and helped with events that supported the fight against drugs.

Sylvia enjoys spending her free time with her family, fiancé, and Trip her bull terrier.