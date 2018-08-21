<p>The candidates in the Republican runoff race for governor launched new ads Monday, criticizing each other. The ads are new, but the claims are not.</p>

Stitt, Cornett Continue Attacks In New Campaign Ads

Mick Cornett has ramped up advertising critical of Kevin Stitt's business Gateway Mortgage, and Stitt's ads call Cornett a liberal running as a conservative.

A new ad repeats what's become the catchphrase of Cornett's negative advertising, “Bull Stitt.”

SEE: Cornett Camp Releases 'Bull Stitt' Ad

The new ad repeats claims about Gateway Mortgage first made early in the primary by the Gary Richardson campaign.

"Stitt's company was named one of the top ten shadiest mortgage lenders. His company had its license revoked because of fraud," the commercial says.

The Stitt campaign says some of the claims are wrong, some are from long ago and some are out of context.

They've published a fact check website that addresses each one.

READ ALSO: Truth Test - Kevin Stitt's Business Record

Now as he's campaigning, Stitt's getting questions about it.

"I just call for his campaign to stop this negative campaigning," he said. “And talking about stuff that happened 10 years ago.”

Despite criticizing Cornett's tactics, the Stitt campaign has a website calling out "Liberal Mick Cornett" - part of their own strategy to define their opponent.

Stitt was not available to respond to any of this.

Voters will decide the runoff election on August 28, 2018.

News 9 and News On 6 will feature stories on the Stitt and Cornett campaigns leading up to the runoff election on August 28, 2018.