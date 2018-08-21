Monday, August 20th 2018, 9:23 pm
A police officer in Argentina saw a baby in need and stepped in to help.
While on duty at the Sister Maria Ludovica Children’s Hospital in Buenos Aires, Officer Celeste Ayala noticed a mother struggling to take care of her baby who was malnourished, CBS Local reports.
A coworker posted the photo to Facebook writing, “…For this baby you did not know, you did not hesitate to act like a mother. You did not care if he was dirty or smelly which is what the hospital staff called him.”
The post has more than 111,000 shares on Facebook.
The post has more than 111,000 shares on Facebook.","published":"2018-08-21T02:23:40.000Z","updated":"2018-08-21T02:23:40.000Z","summary":"
A police officer in Argentina saw a baby in need and stepped in to help.","affiliate":{"_id":"5cc353fe1c9d440000d3b70f","callSign":"kwtv","origin":"https://www.news9.com"},"contentClass":"news","createdAt":"2020-01-31T20:06:57.534Z","updatedAt":"2022-03-30T21:18:56.614Z","__v":2,"show":true,"link":"/story/5e3488e1527dcf49dad79a8e/police-officer-breastfeeds-neglected-baby-photo-goes-viral","hasSchedule":false,"id":"5e3488e1527dcf49dad79a8e"};
August 20th, 2018
February 16th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
August 1st, 2023
August 1st, 2023