Police Officer Breastfeeds Neglected Baby, Photo Goes Viral

Monday, August 20th 2018, 9:23 pm

By: News 9


A police officer in Argentina saw a baby in need and stepped in to help.

While on duty at the Sister Maria Ludovica Children’s Hospital in Buenos Aires, Officer Celeste Ayala noticed a mother struggling to take care of her baby who was malnourished, CBS Local reports.

A coworker posted the photo to Facebook writing, “…For this baby you did not know, you did not hesitate to act like a mother. You did not care if he was dirty or smelly which is what the hospital staff called him.”

The post has more than 111,000 shares on Facebook.

A police officer in Argentina saw a baby in need and stepped in to help. 

