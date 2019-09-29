Saturday, September 28th 2019, 10:29 pm

By: News 9

Suspect On The Run Following Pursuit, Crash In NE OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a suspect fled on foot after crashing his vehicle following a pursuit Saturday near Interstate 35 and Northeast 16th Street.

Police said the suspect took off after giving officers his license and insurance during a traffic stop.

That's when they said a pursuit began.

Authorities said the suspect jumped out of his moving vehicle in front of Edwards Elementary School.

The suspect then fled on foot towards I-35. Police said it is unclear at this time if the suspect made it across the highway.

Authorities said a large amount of drugs, including marijuana, heroin and a white powdered substance, were found in the vehicle.

Both the Oklahoma City police and OHP are actively searching for the suspect.