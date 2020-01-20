Angela Geubelle, Account Executive

Angela Geubelle is an Account executive at Griffin Media, bringing over 20 years of media industry experience to the team.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising & Sales from Oklahoma State University. Her background spans media buying, national and local sales, and expertise across a variety of digital platforms. In her current role, Angela focuses on creating and optimizing digital advertising campaigns, always striving to find the most effective solutions to meet client goals. She takes pride in delivering the highest possible results, combining strategic insight with a passion for client success. Angela is committed to continuous learning and staying ahead of evolving trends in the digital advertising space, especially when it comes to advancements in Google products and AI-driven solutions.