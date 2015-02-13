Teresa Roush, Account Executive

Teresa Roush is an Account Executive with over 20 years in the advertising industry.

Teresa Roush is an Account Executive with over 20 years in the advertising industry. She's worked with a wide range of companies in helping grow their business; Teresa's experience includes radio, television, digital, billboards and promotions. She believes with the right message seen by the right people at the right time, advertising works!!!

To advertise on News 9, you can contact Teresa Roush by email or on her office phone at 405-841-9922. You can also reach her on her cell phone at 405-802-1702.
