Jennifer Higley, Account Executive

Jennifer Higley has been with News 9 since 2016 and has a background in broadcast TV, digital, and outdoor marketing. She was born and raised in Oklahoma and embodies our brand of “Oklahoma’s Own” as we're proud to be an Oklahoma owned and operated company.

Jennifer has a passion for helping her clients' businesses grow. With her attention to detail, she can create a personalized marketing strategy for your business! Jennifer also enjoys learning about the history of businesses and recently received her MBA at the University of Central Oklahoma.

To contact Jennifer about advertising your business on TV, online or outdoor billboard, you can email her or call her cell phone at 405-434-9934.